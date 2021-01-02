The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that troops deployed for Operation HADARIAN DAJI rescued 10 kidnapped victims and neutralised several bandits in Katsina and Zamfara states.

The coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. John Enenche said the troops also arrested a bandits collaborator with a huge sum of money.

He said the troops on 31 December 2020 while on routine patrol around Gidan Dan Nunu and Dutsi villages of Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State successfully rescued 7 kidnapped victims.

On the same day, troops of Forward Operating Base Dangulbi while on stop and search patrol arrested one Zayanu Abdullahi from Shinkafi district with a huge amount of money.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was involved in buying of stolen cows from bandits. He said further investigation revealed that the suspect had been a collaborator with bandits and is still in custody for further action.

In a related development, troops acting on credible intelligence that bandits were operating in Kimbisawa village of Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State rescued 2 women and a child kidnapped by the bandits.

He said the rescued victims were immediately reunited with their families.

Furthermore, on 31 December 2020 troops while on routine patrol along Batsari-Jibia road were ambushed by armed bandits from high ground.

However, the troops successfully cleared the ambush and neutralised one bandit while others escaped with gunshot wounds.