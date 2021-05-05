BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

Troops have reported the rescue of 13 kidnapped persons from bandits in Gwagwada, Chikun local government area of Kaduna State.

The 13 citizens, originally from Dutse, went to work at a farm called Tanadi Farm, which is located around Bakin Kasuwa in Gwagwada general area of Chikun LGA, where they were attacked nd kidnapped by the armed bandits.

According to a statement by the Commissioner for Internal Security, Samuel Aruwan, on Wednesday, the troops on receiving credible intelligence of the abduction trailed the bandits to a forest near Bana village and engaged them in a gun duel aftershock the 13 persons were rescued.

The statement listed the victims as Kenth Yusuf, Izra Ali, Josiah Luka, Istifanus Suman, Helen Ibrahim

Justina Gofwen, Ibrahim Madaki

Biyaya Yusuf, Sani Bello, Lucy Dada

Anayi Ezekiel, Benjiman Daniel, and

Musa Usman.

Aruwan noted that after the operations, the troops discovered that the bandits had killed two volunteers before their arrival. The slain volunteers include Ezekiel Iliya and

Nasara Yohanna.

“The bandits also burnt a church and looted some houses in the area.

“Receiving the report, Governor Nasir El-Rufai thanked the troops and commended them warmly for the successful rescue operation. He also commiserated with the families of the deceased volunteers, and prayed for the repose of their souls.

“The governor also extended his sympathy to the leadership and members of the razed church over the unfortunate attack, and directed the State Emergency Management Agency to conduct an immediate assessment of the damage,” Aruwan added.