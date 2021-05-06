By AZA MSUE, Kaduna

Kaduna State government has confirmed the rescue of 13 kidnapped persons from bandits in Gwagwada, Chikun local government area of the state.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs Samuel Aruwan, in a statement yesterday in Kaduna, explained that the 13 citizens, originally from Dutse, went to work at a farm called Tanadi Farm which is located around Bakin Kasuwa in Gwagwada general area of Chikun local government area where they were attacked by armed bandits.

Aruwan said troops, on receiving credible intelligence of the abduction, trailed the bandits to a forest near Bana village and engaged them in a gun duel.

“The 13 citizens were thus rescued. They are listed as follows: Kenth Yusuf Izra Ali, Josiah Luka, Istifanus Suman Helen Ibrahim, Justina Gofwen, Ibrahim Madaki, Biyaya Yusuf,Sani Bello Lucy Dada, Anayi Ezekiel, Benjamin Daniel, and Musa Usman.”

Aruwan said after the operation, the troops discovered that the bandits had shot two volunteers before their arrival.

“The two deceased were identified as Ezekiel Iliya and Nasara Yohanna. The bandits also burnt a church and looted some houses in the area.”

According to Aruwan, on receiving the report, Governor Nasir el-Rufai thanked the troops and commended them warmly for the successful rescue operation.

Aruwan said the governor also commiserated with the families of the deceased volunteers, and prayed for the repose of their souls.

The commissioner stated that the governor had directed the State Emergency Management Agency to conduct an immediate assessment of the damage just as he has sympathised with the leadership and members of the razed church.