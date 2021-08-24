Kaduna State government yesterday disclosed that troops of Operation Safe Haven had rescued 15 commuters in Jagindi, Jema’a local government area, Southern part of the state.

A statement issued by the state commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the 15 persons had been kidnapped from two vehicles in the area while in transit.

Aruwan narrated that the troops responded to a distress call and mobilized swiftly to the location and repelled the bandits, enabling the rescue of the abducted persons.

According to the statement, the acting Governor of Kaduna State, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, received the report with satisfaction and thanked the troops for their swift response which resulted in the rescue of the commuters.