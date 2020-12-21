The troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI have rescued 39 kidnapped Islamiya children and 8 rustled cattle from armed bandits in Katsina State.

The coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche said the troops in conjunction with Police and local vigilante deployed at Dandume LGA of Katsina State on 19 December 2020 at about 11:30 PM, received a distress call from locals at Mahuta village that suspected bandits were moving with unconfirmed numbers of Islamiya children mostly girls and rustled cattle.

He said the children who have been reunited with their families were returning from Maulud programme at Unguwar Al- Kasim village at Dandume.

ADVERTISEMENT

The coordinator said troops in reaction to the distress call quickly mobilised to the scene, laid ambush and blocked bandits’ route along Daudawa-Kadisau and road Sheme Mairuwa and Unguwar Audu village.

He said the troops came in contact with bandits and engaged them with superior fire power forcing the bandits to abandon the children and the rustled cattle.

“Troops thereafter searched the general area and rescued the 39 kidnapped girls in addition to the recovery of 8 rustled cattle.

“The victims have been reunited with their families while the recovered cattle are handed to the owners” he said.

The coordinator noted that the troops have dominated the general area with aggressive patrol to forestall further occurrence.

The Military High Command therefore commends the gallant troops and other security agencies for their sustained successes.

The Command further thanked the locals and vigilantes for the

cooperation in tackling the insecurity in Katsina State.