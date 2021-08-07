Troops of Operation Safe Haven said they have foiled two kidnap attempts at different locations within Jema’a local government area of Kaduna State, resulting in the rescue of six persons.

A statement issued by Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Saturday, said according to the security reports, the incident occurred along the Badde-Ungwan Ayaba-Keffi road, where bandits attempted to abduct the occupants of a commercial vehicle approaching from Abuja.

Aruwan explained that the troops responded to a distress call and on arriving the scene, recovered five abducted passengers after a search-and-rescue exercise.

The five rescued are listed as Bilkisu Umar, Maryam Usman, Abdulsalam Mohammad, Adamu Abdullahi and Nafisa Abdulmumini, who was with her infant son.

The statement added that in another incident, the troops rescued one David Danladi along the Fanock-Kyayya-Keffi road in Jema’a LGA, after he had been abducted from his vehicle by bandits.

“He was rescued with minor leg injuries and was taken to hospital for medical attention,” Aruwan added.

The statement said the Kaduna State government commended the troops for their efforts in thwarting the kidnappings, and praised their promptness in responding to the incidences, leading to the rescues.