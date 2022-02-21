As the fight against insecurity intensifies troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have rescued eight kidnapped persons from kidnappers’ den.

Our correspondent gathered that the rescued locals who hailed from Agasha town in Guma local government area were kidnapped on their farms by herdsmen on Wednesday, February 16th, 2022.

Briefing Governor Samuel Ortom on the success of the operation, the special adviser to the governor on security, Lt. Col Paul Hemba (rtd) explained that the troops made contact with the kidnappers at Gbekyor which led to the exchange of gunfire and the kidnappers were over powered.

He maintained that the superior fire power of the soldiers overwhelmed the kidnappers who fled in disarray, leaving behind the kidnapped victims.

Those rescued by the soldiers include Philip Akpage, 56year-old, Aondokula Ijah, 30; Mrs Kwadoo Takada, 60; Mrs Kwakuma Asongu, 55; Mrs Agnes Ornguze, 54; Mrs Yanguchan Tiv, 45; Mrs Kwadoo Mtomga, 45 and Mrs Mnembe Terlumum, 30.

It was also gathered that the victims have been reunited with their families. Efforts to reach the Force PRO failed as his number was not connecting at the time of filing this story.

