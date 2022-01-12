Troops of “Operation Safe Haven” have rescued Mrs Tabitha Silas, the wife of the deputy chief of staff to the deputy governor of Plateau State, from her captors.

In a statement issued by military information officer Major Ishaku Takwa, he said Mrs Silas was rescued along with Dr Audu Samuel, the medical director of Allah Na Kowa Clinic and Maternity in Barikin Ladi.

Mrs Silas was kidnapped on Sunday, 9th January, 2022, at her residence in Little Rayfield, Jos while Audu was abducted last Monday at his residence in Barikin Ladi by the same gang.

The rescued victims have been reunited with their families.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, a former governorship aspirant in 2019 election in the state and two-time chairman of Shendam local government area under the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kemi Nicholas Nshe, who was kidnapped on the 2nd January, 2022, has been released by the gunmen.

A reliable source said the family paid the sum of N16 million ransom in two instalments before securing the release of the former ALGON chairman.

Nshe was kidnapped alongside a lecturer with the Plateau State University (PLASU), Dr. Monday Hassan.

Hassan from the Department of Political Science was formerly a staff of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) before he joined the service of PLASU and was recently elected as the ASUU chairman of the institution.

ADVERTISEMENT

The abduction of Nshe and Hassan came a week after that of the Sum Pyem, Charles Mato Dakat, at his palace in Gindiri, Mangu local government area.

The Gindiri traditional ruler has since regained his freedom.