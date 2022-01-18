The Special Task Force in charge of security in Plateau, Bauchi and some part of Southern Kaduna State codenamed Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) has rescued the paramount ruler of Vwang, HRH Da Gyang Gut Balak, from his abductors.

The traditional ruler was abducted on Sunday at Kuru in Jos South LGA of Plateau State by gunmen and taken to an unknown sestination.

The OPSH troops also arrested two suspects in an abandoned building during the rescue operation.

OPSH information officer, Major Ishaku Takwa, in a statement issued in Jos on Tuesday, said immediately the incident was reported, the Commander of Operation SAFE HAVEN, Major General Ibrahim Ali, placed the troops of Sector 6 deployed at Riyom on red alert and to embark on hot trail of the perpetrators.

He explained that consequently, the troops in conjuction with other security agencies, vigilante group and hunters conducted clearance operations in the mountainous region of Sabon Gida Kanal, Gero and Dahol general area.

“This development led to the arrest of two suspects in an abandoned building and subsequently the release of the paramount ruler by his abductors. He has been since united with his family,” Major Takwa said.

While commending the troops for their swift response, the commander operation SAFE HAVEN appreciated the efforts of the vigilantes, the hunters group and all who provided useful information to security agencies during the operation.

He further urged the law abiding citizens to be security conscious and always observe and report any suspicious movement of persons in their area.

