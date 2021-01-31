By AZA MSUE |

The Kaduna State government yesterday said troops of Operation Thunder Strike rescued two kidnapped women close to Gadanin Gwari, Gwagwada District of Chikun local government area of the state.

A statement from Samuel Aruwan, the commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, said according to an operational feedback to the government, the women were abducted on their way to farm.

Aruwan said the troops on patrol tracked down the criminals and engaged them in a fire-fight, forcing them to abandon their captives and flee.

But the troops pursued the bandits, destroying many of their camps along the way, before eventually trapping them in Gajina settlement, also in Chikun LGA.

Aruwan said three of the kidnappers were apprehended and are now in custody, while the rescued women have returned to their homes.

The statement added: “Furthermore, the troops of Operation Thunder Strike and the newly inducted troops of the Nigerian Army Women Corps have continued aggressive patrols along the Kaduna-Abuja highway. The patrol was hitch-free, with no incidents recorded as of Friday.”

In a separate incident, police rescued two persons who were abducted at Kurmin Idon axis of the Kaduna-Kachia Road in Kajuru local government area of the state.

The police pursued the bandits and rescued the two victims, while another one escaped.

Aruwan said Governor Nasir el-Rufai expressed satisfaction with the reports, and commended the troops for their efforts.

The governor asked them to ensure detailed investigations and prosecution of the arrested culprits, adding that vigorous patrols would continue in the general area.