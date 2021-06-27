The Nigerian Army yesterday said its troops killed scores of bandits and recovered arms and ammunition in fierce encounters in Zamfara State at the weekend.

The director, army public relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said troops of the 8 Division, Nigerian Army while on a fighting patrol came under fire of bandits operating along Mayanchi-Dogo Karfe and Fagantama villages in Talata Marafa local government area of Zamfara State.

In the ensuing encounter, the troops overpowered the bandits, killing scores while seizing a large cache of ammunition and a motorcycle from them.

Gen. Nwachukwu said the troops also neutralized five bandits in another encounter at Bingi village in Bungudu local government area of the state.

He added that following the gun duel, the bandits withdrew in disarray, having sustained severe gunshot wounds.

The troops seized include an AK-47 rifle, one motorcycle and three mobile phones from the routed criminals in Bingi, Nwachukwu said.

He added that the chief of army staff, Major General Faruk Yahaya, while appreciating the combat resilience and renewed vigour of the troops, urged them to sustain the aggressive posture in order to defeat all criminal elements operating in the North West and other parts of the country.

He urged communities in the region to support the troops with useful information at all times to enhance anti-banditry operations.

In a related development, sustained efforts by the military have engendered the return of relative peace in parts of the South East and South South that had been troubled by members of the outlawed Indigenous People of BiafrA (IPOB).

Our correspondent reports that peace and tranquillity are gradually returning to particularly Imo State where militant groups regularly attacked security personnel and government establishments.

Imo, which was noted for calm and serenity, was almost taken over by hoodlums under the cover of secessionist agitation who took over the public space, shooting and destroying government property such as police barracks, INEC offices and killed law enforcement agents in the process while innocent citizens were not exempted from the list of casualties.

However, with the recent efforts of the military, the unknown gunmen syndrome appears to have been unmasked and destabilized through superior gun fire.

Civil servants and businessmen who previously abandoned their offices and shops have gradually returned to their various places of work.

An Owerri-based businessman, Chidi Ubaka, commended the efforts of the military on the restoration of peace in the state.

He said life is gradually returning to normalcy in the state after the reign of terror that engulfed it and urged the military to sustain the tempo.

He said businesses that were closed as a result of the disturbances appear to be bouncing back.

Chukwudi Uwaezuoke, an artisan, said the unfortunate confrontation and destruction of lives and property represented an “ugly wind that blows no one any good”.

He stressed that Imo is known for peace and hospitality and commended the military for the effort.

The Imo State Police Command assured the populace that peace has been restored in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, who gave the assurance while interacting with LEADERSHIP Sunday in Owerri, urged residents of the state to go about their lawful businesses and advised hoteliers and other business owners to take advantage of the improved security situation in the state.

He said the security measures already in placed were presently yielding results and solicited an all-society approach to improve on it.

“Some of the security measures we have put in place include visibility policing and robust vehicular patrols within the metropolis and its environs. This is to ensure that night life which the people of Imo State are known for is returned in full scale,” he said.

Yaro added that adequate security measures had been put in place to protect lives and property, in addition to the military effort.

Similarly, the military has curtailed attacks by IPOB in Asaba, Delta State and its environs.

Attacks by IPOB were earlier noticed in Asaba, Agbor and the surrounding communities which are Ibo speaking, especially with its proximity to Onitsha in Anambra State.

On many occasions, members of the group had demonstrated, attacked innocent residents and were involved in killing and destruction of property.

A representative of the Commander, 63 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Asaba, who is also the brigade’s Chief of Staff, Col N.E. Okoloagu, assured that the activities of such people would no longer be seen in the state.

He said when he led an entourage to the Asagba of Asaba, Obi Prof Joseph Chike Edozien in his palace that traditional rulers should help to sensitize subjects on matters that would help security agencies to be proactive in fighting insecurity.

He urged the members of the community to partner with the Army to maintain peace.

In his response, the Asagba of Asaba thanked the brigade commander for his gesture and assured the Army of his support at any time, especially on security matters.

Similarly, Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has dispelled claims by lPOB that Anioma in Delta State was part of Biafra.

Okowa said; “Biafra agitation, we have criticized it. Anioma land as it is said, from here, was part of Bendel State, it was part of the Midwest Region.

“We were never part of the South East and obviously we cannot be said to be part of them. We may speak the same language but we were never part of the South East. We were part of the old Midwest, we were part of Bendel, we are now Delta State and we are Deltans,” he said

After the clash in Ohafia between soldiers and suspected members of IPOB and the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the fear of insecurity has subsided across Abia State.

Following this, the government has through a statement signed by the commissioner for information, John Okiyi Kalu, relaxed the curfew hitherto imposed across the 17 local government areas.

It said: “In view of noticeable security improvements within the state and the neighbouring states, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has directed the relaxation of the existing curfew in the state.”

The statement dated June 18 said government wished to advise residents to remain vigilant, and report suspicious movements around them to security agencies to ensure full compliance with the curfew.

Go, Destroy Terrorists’ Enclaves—COAS

Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Faruk Yahaya, has charged troops of Sector 2 Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI to destroy all Boko Haram and Islamic State in West Africa Province terrorists’ enclaves in their various locations.

He gave the charge while addressing troops of Sector 2 in Damaturu, Yobe State, yesterday.

In a statement by the Director Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, the COAS further commended the troops on the wealth of battle experiences acquired through successful operations conducted within Sector 2 Area of Responsibility including, Operation Ayiso Tamunoma, Katana Jimlan, Fire Ball and Operation Tura Takaibango among others.

General Yahaya enjoined the troops to use the lessons learnt from the series of operations to destroy the remnants of the marauding terrorists within their area of responsibility.

He assured them of improved welfare and a new reward system for troops who perform gallantly in any operation.

Earlier, the Commander, Sector 2 Joint Task Force North East HADIN KAI, Brigadier General Adamu Nura, while welcoming the COAS, briefed him on the operational engagements and challenges in the sector.

Boko Haram/ ISWAP Form Battle Alliance

Meanwhile, following the death of the factional leader of the Boko Haram terrorists, Abubakar Shekau who reportedly blew himself to avoid being captured by Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters, Boko Haram fighters have formed alliance with commanders of ISWAP.

The reunion was contained in a viral video which was monitored by LEADERSHIP Sunday in Maiduguri yesterday showed Boko Haram and ISWAP ISWAP commanders placing their palms on top of each other and chanting words of solidarity as a sign of fraternity.

In the over 13 minutes video, the terrorists of both camps pledged their allegiance to one Aba Ibrahim Al-Hashimiyil AlKhuraishi, whom they unanimously described as ‘Khalifan Muslimai’, translated as “The Leader of all Muslims”.

Four insurgents, drawn from the defunct Boko Haram and ISWAP sects, in the clip, were seen pledging their loyalty to their new commander while speaking in Arabic, Hausa, English and Fulfulde.

One of the speakers confirmed the report that intelligence services played critical roles in creating divisions in the camps of the terrorists when he said the enemies succeeded in dividing them, but added that they were now back.

A terrorist who first spoke extended his greeting to their new leader, Khuraishi, thanking him for bringing them together.

Pledging his loyalty, he said every member of Boko Haram and ISWAP should be happy that they are now united.

Another terrorist speaking in Hausa, greeted Al-Hashimiyil Khuraishi, assuring that he and his colleagues would not flout his orders and commandments.

He expressed delight that they were back as one ‘indivisible entity’, after the mutual hatred that hitherto divided them, gave way.

Another ISWAP fighter who was wielding a sophisticated gun hung on his neck, said; “What is left now is jihad. We will not stop fighting the unbelievers. All the disbelievers have entered trouble.”

According to him, every Boko Haram and ISWAP member must be ready to fight under the directive of their new leader for them to survive and succeed.