By Tarkaa David, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE thwarted Boko Haram Terrorists N2 million ransom collection, freed three captives and intercepted logistics convoy in Borno State.

The Acting Director Defence Media Operations, Brig Gen Benard Unyeuko said troops of 251 Task Force Battalion deployed in Strong Response Area Molai in continuation of ongoing Operation FIRE BALL on 17 November 2020 while acting on credible intelligence intercepted some Boko Haram criminals and relations of some kidnapped persons making efforts to pay a ransom of 2,000,000.00 to the terrorists.

He said the troops engaged the Boko Haram criminals forcing them to abort the collection of the payment as well as abandon their captives.

” In the aftermath of the decisive encounter, One Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist was neutralized while others escaped with gunshot wounds,one AK 47 Rifle and one Motorcycle were recovered.

“The victims including 2 women and 3 children were all rescued unhurt,” he said.

In another development on the same day, troops of 151 Battalion conducted an aggressive fighting patrol to clear Boko Haram criminals hideout in the general area of Zaye Ngusa Village.

The Director noted that troops spotted the criminals and engaged them with superior fire power forcing them to withdraw in disarray as blood stains littered along their escape paths as one terrorist was neutralized.

Relatedly, troops of 202 Battalion conducted a successful ambush operation along one of the criminals crossing point leading to the neutralisation of one Boko Haram criminal while several others are believed to have escaped with varying degrees of gunshot wounds under the cover of darkness.

Earlier on 15 November 2020, troops of 26 Task Force Brigade in Strong Response Area Pulka in a well coordinated ambush operation along Pulka – Sabon Gari – Kirawa road intercepted Boko Haram criminals logistics convoy.

Brig Gen Unyeuko said the troops engaged the criminals with gun fire forcing them to flee abandoning their consignments comprising; 8 bicycles, several bags of grains, assorted packets of drugs and other food items.