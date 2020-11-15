By Tarkaa David, Abuja

Troops of Operation FIRE BALL has captured one Boko Haram Terrorists Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and killed three in different encounters in Borno State.

The Acting Director Defence Media Operations Brig Gen Benard Onyeuko said the feat was achieved

in continuation of aggressive clearance operation to stamp out the remnants of the Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Terrorists in their identified enclaves in the North East region

He said troops of 151 Battalion deployed in Special Response Area Miyanti acting on 11 November 2020 following credible intelligence embarked on an aggressive Fighting Patrol to clear Boko Haram elements in their hideout in the general area of Ladantar Village made contact with the terrorists and engaged them with an overwhelming fire power forcing the terrorists to withdraw in disarray.

Gen Onyeuko said in the aftermath of the encounter, two Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists were neutralized and one terrorist Improvised Explosive Device (IED) expert was captured.

The troops also recovered, one Box of Service Tools, one Gas Cylinder suspected to be for making IED.

In another development, troops of Army Super Camp 19 Bitta repelled terrorists attack with superior fire power forcing them to withdraw in disarray as blood stains littered along their escape paths.

Similarly, on 8 November 2020, troops of 26 Task Force Brigade Garrison deployed in Gwoza engaged Boko Haram criminals advancing to their location in 4 gun trucks and unconfirmed number of foot soldiers.

He said the troops neutralized one suicide bomber while others flee in utmost confusion.

On the same day, troops of 192 Battalion deployed in Gwoza also foiled an attempted attack on their location and captured; one AK 47 Rifle, one AK 47 Rifle Cover, 4 rounds of Light Machine Gun, 15 rounds of Fabricated 7.62mm, one AK 47 Rifle magazine, 2 rounds of Brownie Machine Gun, 7.62mm links and one Dane Gun, 2 Rocket Propelled Grenade bombs and 66 rounds of PKT.