At least 10 persons were crushed to at Kwata Flyover junction along the ever-busy Enugu-Onitsha Expressway in Awka, the Anambra state capital on Friday, in a multiple vehicle accident.

The incident, which occurred as a result of break failure suffered by a truck fully loaded with cattle, also led to the destruction of several vehicles caught up at the scene.

An eyewitness told LEADERSHIP at the scene of the accident that the truck, which was coming from Enugu State end towards Onitsha, rammed into several vehicles caught up in traffic gridlock on the service lane of the flyover, crushing several bystanders and others in their vehicles.

Another eyewitness stated that the truck’s break failure was noticed at a far away Aroma Junction when the driver was allegedly speeding recklessly until it got to the Kwata junction.

Meawhile, pandemonium broke out when a team of combined security operatives including the Army and Police arrived the scene and opened fire on surging sympathisers.

Though one of the policemen at the scene told LEADERSHIP that no less than 10 persons lost their lives on the spot while several others were injured, the spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, SRC Florence Edor, said that only two persons died

She said in a statement that, “Two male adults lost their lives in a multiple fatal crash at about 1428hrs this afternoon near Kwata Bridge opposite the Ministry of Agriculture, Anambra State.

“It involves a red Man Diesel truck with registration number JJN 59 YZ, a green Honda CRV without enlistment number, a Red M/Benz 4matic with registration number ABJ 115 DA, a black Toyota Highlander with registration number AWKA 226 HM and an Ash Lexus SUV with registration number KJA 136 FD.

“Eyewitness report reaching us indicates that the crash which was as a result of brake failure involved a total of 12 people, 11 Male adults and one female adult .

“One male adult who sustained injury was rushed to Princeton Hospital by FRSC rescue team from Awka, while the other two male adults, who were taken to Amaku General Hospital Awka, were later confirmed dead by the doctors on duty and their bodies deposited at the hospital morgue,” the statement stated.