Four persons were on Saturday crushed to death in an accident involving a DAF truck and a commercial bus around Capital Hotel on Ijebu Ode-Oru road.

Spokesperson, Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta.

Akinbiyi explained that the accident which occurred around 1:15 p.m. was caused by excessive speeding and loss of control on the part of the DAF truck driver.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that six people were involved in the accident which comprised of three male adults and three female adults, saying that four persons died while two were injured.

He explained that the truck driver, due to excessive speeding, lost control of the vehicle; left his lane and rammed into a bus loaded with kolanut in the opposite direction.

“The bus was going to Ibadan from an unknown destination while the truck was heading towards Ijebu-Ode from Ibadan axis.

“All the passengers in the bus, including the driver and three women died on the spot,’’ Akinbiyi said.

The TRACE spokesman said that the deceased had been deposited at the morgue of Ijebu Ode General Hospital, while the injured truck driver and one other were taken to same hospital. (NAN)