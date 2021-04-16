BY TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure

No fewer than five people were reportedly crushed to death yesterday by a truck in a fatal accident in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

LEADERSHIP Friday learnt that the accident occurred along Oba-Ile-Airport road in the ancient city.

An eyewitness told our correspondent that the five persons died instantly, while some were seriously injured, in the accident that happened around 6pm.

Another eyewitness said the accident involving a motorcycle, an articulated truck, and a Toyota car while on top speed killed five people on the spot, leaving several others injured.

It was gathered that the motorcyclist had a head-on collision with the Toyota car, while the truck which was trying to avoid them crushed the car, lost control and rammed into a building.

It was gathered that those inside the building were caught unaware and were injured in the accident.

It was also learnt that the injured victims had been rushed to the hospital for medical attention while the remains of the dead victims had been deposited at the morgue.

The spokesman for the Ondo Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Abiola Fadumo who confirmed the accident said he was yet to know the actual casualties and cause of the accident.