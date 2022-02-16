Truck owners operating at the nation’s seaports have called on the federal government to digitalise the seaports across the country for seamless evacuation of cargoes.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with LEADERSHIP, the president, Council of Maritime Transport Unions and Associations (COMTUA), Com. Adeyinka Aroyewun, called for a properly managed electronic call up system that will allow cargoes in and out the seaports seamlessly.

Aroyewun, however, call on the federal government to ensure it gets buy-in of stakeholders before formulating maritime policies.

He said: “what we want is a digitalised seaport and a properly managed electron- ic regime and outside that, the government will keep doing same thing over and over and get the same result.

“If anyone tells you the cost of moving cargoes is cheaper, tell the person to come and let’s see because no one is using the road anymore but badges. So, from the seaport to the barge terminals and from the barge terminal to the warehouse where the owner of the cargoes still make use of our trucks.”

Speaking on policy formation, he said: “we are the operators, if government is planning to formulate any policy for truckers, we are expected to be included and consulted because we are the one that operate in the system and knows where the shoe pinches.

If we are not included, the committee or any other thing they bring won’t work because many of the policy makers knows next to nothing about maritime operations and that is why they bring out unworkable policies.

“For instance, one of the pregate to Tin Can is NAPL and its outwards Tin-Can Island port so, if I leave Ijesha to get to NAPL, I need to turn on the bridge to get to the gate and when they call me out, I need to turn at Orile under bridge to face Tin Can again.”

