Transporters, under the aegis of Council of Maritime Transport Unions and Associations (COMTUA), has petitioned the Special Adviser to the Lagos State governor on transportation, Mr Oluwatoyin Fayinka over alleged arrest and indiscriminate issuance of fine ticket by the suspended ad-hoc teams of Committee on Removal of Abandoned Vehicles operating in the state.

It would be recalled that the Lagos State government in September 2021 suspended the ad-hoc teams over several complaints and extortion received from members of the public on the activities of some of the units.

But, in a letter addressed to the special adviser, Lagos State governor on transportation by the Director Legal, COMTUA, Temilorun Komolafe, COMTUA alleged that fines are hardly issued, rather cash collections ranging from N300,000 to N500,000 are allegedly collected from truck owners by the members of the committee.

Komolafe, in the letters further stated that vehicles are, however, hijacked from drivers while in transit and driven away as abandoned vehicles.

He said, “We wish to draw your attention to issues of irregularities surrounding the above-mentioned agency under the ministry of Transportation. The agency is responsible for hijacking vehicles from drivers while in transit and driven away as abandoned vehicles. Vehicles are driven carelessly, thereby causing damages to some vehicles.’’

“Also, in a bid to carry out this operation, weapons are used by thugs attached to the team while policemen attached to the team use arms and ammunition freely and sometimes on our members.”

