Oyo State governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, has said that true federalism was no longer negotiable in the face of the myriad of challenges facing the country.

The governor, who stated this while receiving a delegation of the Nigerian Bar Association Section on Public Interest and Development Law (NBA-SPIDEL) at the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, added that the state would do what is necessary to support the staging of the NBA-SPIDEL conference in the state.

According to the governor, what the country needed to do at the moment iwa to plan how it can get the best in terms of federalism, adding that if the federal system was right, development would be engendered in the country.

He said it has become imperative for the country to make drastic changes in terms of the federalism it is operating, noting that fiscal federalism had become non-negotiable in the face of challenges facing the country.

Addressing the delegation led by chairman of the NBA-SPIDEL, Prof. Paul Ananaba (SAN), the governor emphasised that in view of the challenges facing the country, stakeholders must work towards actualising fiscal federalism.

“One of the things that I believe we have to deal with right now as a country is how we can get the best for our country. What kind of arrangement can give us the best?

“Since I came to government, I have been reading a lot of books on why our forefathers, the people that negotiated independence for this country, chose federalism and what we have done in terms of pushing that further up until now.

“There are some of the challenges we are faced with, which I can track back to the issue of true and fiscal federalism for the country. And lawyers have a very big role to play. I believe if we have proper federalism, the development will come, which is of particular interest to me and the public.

“All the tension we are having all around – the insecurity and others – can be traced to lack of opportunities for the people. We are producing young graduates and we are not able to properly engage them,’’ Makinde.