By Anayo Onukwugha |

On Tuesday, November 24, 2020, a delegation from the Presidency, led by the chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari were at the Rivers State Government House, Port Harcourt, for a rescheduled meeting with state governors and opinion leaders of the South-South geopolitical zone on the aftermath of the #EndSARS protest.

On the presidency’s delegation were the director-general of Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi, the inspector-general of police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu and the minister of Niger Delta, Godswill.

Also on the delegation were the minister of State for Petroleum,Timipre Sylva; minister of State for Power, Goddy Jedy-Agba; minister of State for Niger Delta, Festus Keyamo, minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire and the minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammad.

From the Niger Delta region were Governors Nyesom Ezenwo Wike of Rivers State; Ben Ayade of Cross River; Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom; Douye Diri of Bayelsa State; Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, and Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State.

The minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, was absent at the meeting, which took place at the Main Banquet Hall of Government House, Port Harcourt, even though he was at the airport earlier in the day to receive Gambari.

The meeting was earlier scheduled to hold on November 17, 2020, but was cancelled at the last minute by the presidency, prompting the governors and leaders of the zone to demand for an apology from the presidency before the would honour another meeting.

Addressing the meeting, which was also attended by traditional rulers, opinion and youth leaders, the chairman of the South-South Governors’ Forum, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, said that the botched meeting was called at the instance of the presidency through the office of the chief of staff to the president.

Okowa explained that the meeting time was adjusted twice from 11am to 1pm on Tuesday because President Muhammadu Buhari was meeting with the DG of DSS and the IGP who were supposed to be part of the presidential delegation to the parley.

The governor said that he later got a call from Gambari on Tuesday afternoon, announcing the eventual cancellation of the meeting. According to him, he was disappointed that the region could be treated with such disdain.

He stated that the people of the region had been embarrassed, disgraced and disrespected, pointing out that the South-South zone is a very important component part of the country and the governors felt insulted because the traditional rulers who had gathered for the meeting, deserved to be revered.

Okowa said: “As governors, we feel very touched and very sad about what has happened. And having also listened to our youths, we can feel the anger.

“As a mark of respect for our people, because you are actually the stakeholders of our region, we felt it was necessary for us to consult with you before taking any decision, if we take our decision without consulting with you, then we would have added to the disrespect that has just been meted on you.

“We call for a public apology, not for the governors alone. We call for a public apology because this meeting was not called at our instance. It was called at the instance of the presidency. The time was changed last night. We understood and we talked to our people. Some of us did not sleep in trying to put things together. We have gotten to a very bad start. So we are going to convey this message to the chief of staff to the president.

“We deserve as a region unreserved public apology to the region, particularly to our traditional rulers and the leaders in this zone, which include our Christian leaders, opinion leaders, our women and our youths, and also the governors of the zone who were voted into office and that is the least that we expect for us to accept the reconvening of this meeting,” he said.

Apparently noticing the anger and disappointment the botched meeting created in the minds of the people, the presidency swiftly issued a statement stating reasons why the meeting was called off.

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, in a statement issued in November 18, 2020, explained that the absence of the delegation from the meeting was not out of disrespect for the people of South-South zone.

At the rescheduled meeting, Gambari said that the forum was at the instance of President Buhari, for the delegation to consult with representatives of the people regarding the recent EndSARS protest.

Gambari, who noted that reports indicated that there were instances of breakdown of law and order across various locations in the South-South states, lauded the governors for their quick response and actions in addressing the EndSARS crisis.

He said that beyond the EndSARS issue, the president acknowledged that the citizens in the region had also been dealing with other concerns that were particular to the region such as the degradation of environment due to decades of mishandling and non-adherence to environmental standards.

IGP Adamu said that fake news gave impetus to the nationwide EndSARS protests that culminated in the death of civilians, police personnel and their assets destroyed.

Adamu said that intelligence had confirmed that the EndSARS protest was funded from within and outside the country, adding that one of the primary objectives of the protest was to effect a regime change.

Adamu, who thanked the governments and people of the South-South for the warm reception accorded them, recalled sadly, the unfortunate incident that led to the attack of police stations in some states of the federation under the guise of #EndSARS protests where policemen were killed, arms/ammunition and other property looted.

He condemned the mindless and senseless attacks and accordingly conveyed the heartfelt condolences of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to the families of the deceased officers, who were gruesomely murdered.

The IGP promised to stop at nothing until the killers were arrested and brought to justice, while reassuring the forum that the Force would remain firm and focused in ensuring that their life and property are protected, promising to deliver quality policing services to the country

On his part, the DSS boss, Yusuf Magaji Bichi, lauded the host of the meeting and Governor Wike for his stance against the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), which hijacked the EndSARS protest and killed 10 security operatives, torched stations and court buildings in Oyigbo local government area of Rivers State.

Presenting the position of the people of South-South to the delegation, Governor Okowa said that the people of the zone were demanding for restructuring in line with the principle of true federalism to guarantee peace, security and the stability of Nigeria.

Okowa observed that the country was not at peace with itself and not working as it should, particularly, for the people of the South-South region.

He explained the people of the region were committed to the restructuring of Nigeria in a way that guarantee true federalism and devolution of powers to the states to create and manage their own police and security architecture under a federal structure.

The governor said: “True federalism guided by the principle of derivation, revenue sharing and control of resources by each state of the federation as it was the case in the First Republic.”

Okowa stated that the kind of federation the South-South desire is one where the federating units are constitutionally empowered to create their own structures like local government areas, manage their elections and control their judiciary.

He said: “We are all aware of the huge endowment of this country. As such, it is imperative to stress that with a little bit of efforts, imagination, hard work, sacrifice and leadership, every state of the federation as of today, has the ability and capability to contribute to the national purse. This should be encouraged rather than the whole country depending substantially on a region of the country.

“What is worse and even more painful in this ugly situation is the deliberate lack of understanding, empathy and the uncompromising attitudes of some Nigerians, who have refused to understand the challenges of the South-South region of the country especially, the degradation of the environment and our waters.

“As a result, most of the demands of the region have remained unattended to while the resources of the region have been used continually to develop other parts of the country,” he lamented.

Okowa reiterated the call of the people of the zone for the relocation of the headquarters of major oil companies as well as subsidiaries of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) from Lagos and Abuja to the South-South zone.

He also requested for the immediate implementation of the consent judgment entered in the Supreme Court Suit No: SC/964/2016 to enable the South-South region get its share of $55billion shortfall of collection on deep offshore and inland basin production sharing contracts.

The governor called for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the region’s major seaports in Port Harcourt, Calabar, Warri in order to enhance the economic development of the region.

He said in addition, the people were demanding that the two refineries in Port Harcourt and Warri that have continued to bleed the country’s resources in the name of turn around maintenance, should be privatised.

Okowa said: “Enough is enough. Let us now privatise them and in doing so, however, allow the states and the region among others, considerable equity in the name of fairness and justice.”

He said concerned about the rot in the NDDC, the people observed that one of the major failures of the intervention agency is its refusal to forge and foster synergy, consultation and cooperation with the state governments especially on project location, development, and execution.”

To the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, leaders of the region need to avail themselves of the ongoing review of the 1999 Constitution by the National Assembly since most of the issues contained in their demands are constitutional matters.

For Wike, excuse of insecurity by the multinationals for not relocating to the region is not tenable.

The governor, who stated that the relocation of the multinational oil companies to the region will help stem restiveness, urged Sylva to make history by ensuring that the oil companies relocate to the region during his tenure in office.

Wike also urged President Buhari to heed the clamour for fiscal federalism and restructuring to douse tension in the country.

The governor said that stakeholders in the South-South and other zones who met with Gambari have expressed their grievances, which must be genuinely addressed.

He noted that stakeholders in the South-South on Tuesday in Port Harcourt ventilated their expectations, and what was now required is political leadership and will by the President to implement the demands.

Wike said: “President Buhari has an opportunity today, that Nigerians are saying these are the things we want; these are the things we think can move Nigeria forward. And you have to show leadership by saying I have listened to you and these are things we can implement.

“You may not necessarily implement everything that the people are talking about or people may want. But let people say that under President Buhari, he has been able to implement one, two, three and four demands by the people.

“But, if he does not take this opportunity now, and does not implement some of these request, I don’t think it will be very good for Nigeria and for his legacy. I don’t think that will mean well.”

The governor, stated that despite reservation in some quarters about the readiness of the federal government to address issues raised, he implored Buhari to avail himself this rare opportunity to address nagging issues militating against the stability of the country.

He said: “If the president does not do, given the opportunity he has now, then, he will put Nigeria on fire.”

Wike, acknowledged that some of the salient demands of the South-South zone will require constitutional amendment. He implored the President that whenever the National Assembly carries out the constitutional amendment as it concerns restructuring, true federalism and resource control, he should not refuse to assent to it.

The governor said: “But, again, if constitutional amendment is being made and the President vetoes or says no, he will not sign it like it has happened under the Electoral Act, then it will become a problem for Nigerians.”