By Simon Reef Musa |



He was inaugurated as the 45th President of the United States of America on January 20, 2017 after he shocked critics and bookmakers by forcing his opponent to kiss the dust. Apart from being a billionaire with no record of public service, Donald J. Trump was then seen as a political stray, with no recommendation from prominent members of the political class. Those conversant with the politics of the US had predicted that the prospects of the businessman defeating the former Secretary of State, Senator Hillary Clinton, were hopelessly dimmed.

It was clear that his major challenger in the election, Sen. Clinton, had already won the race in the minds of many American citizens even before the first ballot was cast. Though there was no doubt that Sen Clinton was endowed with credentials necessary for the trouncing of the boastful billionaire, Trump’s gaffes and his wanton proclivity in attracting needless controversies portrayed him as the odd guy.

Ahead of the 2016 polls, the new entertainer now politician did not only face a mammoth crowd of foes from the Democratic Party, some of his acerbic criticizers were from his party. Former President George W. Bush and Senator John McCain, all members of the Republican Party, treated the loudmouthed Trump like a political leper. However, the message of the new political kid on the block had resonated with some Americans who seemed to have had enough of fairy tales churned out by politicians.

Refused to be distracted by the scheming of detractors that were after him, the television personality and writer was famed for opening flanks of controversies with critical segments of the American society, including the media whom he accused of collaborating with politicians to deceive the American public. Apart from lampooning the local media of abandoning the truth and aligning with those opposed to the development of the country, Trump would later label the Cable News Network (CNN) as the Clinton Network News.

Seen as a soft meat for Clinton, the victory of Trump in 2016 of the polls would later point out the dangers of underestimating the capacity of the political opponent. It indeed turned out to be a costly mistake for Sen. Clinton. There were many issues that worked against the former Secretary of State. Apart from the email scam that would later be used to portray Clinton as unworthy of the public trust and confidence, the aversion by Americans to the instalment of a political dynasty is a public secret. When in the 1940s, Ambassador Joseph Kennedy, then US Ambassador to United Kingdom from 1938 to 1940, disclosed that he was raising his children to rule America, the reaction of Americans would later be seen after the assassination of John Kennedy in 1963, when the life of another Kennedy, Robert, was snuffed out on June 6, 1968 while contesting to be president of the United States.

There was no doubt that not a few Americans were convinced of a second Clinton Presidency after experiencing the first from 1993 to 2001. The inability by Sen Clinton to address voters on certain issues surrounding her political ambition also proved costly as she was more concerned with getting more red states into her bandwagon than consolidating her dominance in blue states. Apart from her long absence in the campaign trails, the determination of Trump to prove bookmakers wrong and the energies deployed for victory became determining factors.

Four years after handing down a historic defeat on Clinton, Trump has refused to learn the ropes and align with those who rule Washington. Unlike the politician who is noted for diplomatic disposition, Trump’s constant resort to his official twitter handle has often caused a rumble and created uncertainties across the world.

One would have expected that after nearly four years in power; that would have provided enough lessons to assist him mend his way and flow with the tide. Sadly, that has never happened. He has not only continued to be in the adversarial box of public opinion, his circle of friends has never been expanded to include old foes and new faces. No fewer than 22 books, about four of them written by former aides, is a grilling depiction of the dark side of the Trump Presidency.

His plan to erect a wall between his country and Mexico has taken him to new heights of global abhorrence. Pulling the US out of the Paris Climate Accord and his decision to discontinue the US membership of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) is seen by many Americans as not serving the long term interest of their nation and its allies. As the moment drew closer to renewing his mandate, Trump did not only lose old allies that gave him victory in 2016, he suffered alienation from mainstream politics critical for his comeback.

Despite outrage within and without over some of his policies, some of Trump’s messages still resonated with some of his citizens who are too afraid that outsiders were about taking over their nation to unleash practices that are not in sync with the founders of the American nation. The evangelicals and other groups that are opposed to gays, lesbians, transgender, among others, rose to answer the clarion call for yet another four years for Trump.

As Trump battled resurging forces opposed to his comeback, the raging COVID-19 pandemic that has killed over 230,000 Americans is turning out to be his albatross. On Wednesday, a few hours after the close of polls, the embattled president declared himself winner even as he alleged of hidden plans to steal the votes and swing the pendulum of victory to his opponent.

With less than ten votes to emerge as winner of the hotly contested presidential poll, former Vice President Joe Biden has set up a transition website, a clear signal that victory may swing to the Democrats. Attempts by the Trump team to stop further counting of votes has suffered defeat as the court has refused to stop the count of votes for Michigan, one of the disputed states. Also, final results from Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Nevada, among others, may take a long while.

There’s no doubt that Trump’s footprints in power has diminished the warfare unleashed by terrorists and led to the obliteration of some prominent sponsors of global terrorism. Trump’s harsh immigration laws and his dismissal of the Obama Healthcare programme have also attracted angst from many. Fighting needless trade wars with China and other countries and failure to stave off further mortality from the COVID-19 epidemic have thrown gloomy fear over his chances of continuing as president.

Perhaps, Trump should have seen himself as a defender of freedom for humanity and one whose personality should serve to portray the limitless capacity to see humanity as part of the American dream. He faltered tremendously when George Floyd was killed by police and his poor handling of the #BlackLivesMatter rallies proved a tragic odyssey for his presidency.

His support for the ‘Proud Boys’, a white supremacy group, on violence during the first presidential debate last month sent clear signals that he was subtly supporting the group when he called on them to “stand back and stand bye”.

As the dust of uncertainties begin to settle on the final result of the November 3 poll, the days ahead could prove heady for the world’s most tested democracy. That someone like Trump can get into the corridors of power and be thrown out only reveals that democracy is not short of varying scenarios to respond to every situation confronting human society.