Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey has lost the right to host the 2022 Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA) Championship, the PGA of America has announced.

“The PGA of America Board of Directors voted tonight to exercise the right to terminate the agreement to play the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster,” PGA of America President Jim Richerson tweeted.

Organisers believe that staging one of the four “majors” in men’s professional golf on the course owned by United States President Donald Trump would impact negatively on their brand.

The decision came after last week’s violent attack on the US Capitol in Washington D.C. by Trump supporters, with Trump being accused of inciting an ‘armed insurrection’ against America.

“It has become clear that conducting the PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster would be detrimental to the PGA of America brand, it would put at risk the PGA’s ability to deliver our many programs, and sustain the longevity of our mission,” Richerson added in a video address posted on the organisation’s website. “It was a decision made to ensure that PGA of America and the PGA Professionals can continue to lead and grow our great game for decades to come.”

Trump National was awarded the 2022 event by the PGA of America in October 2014.

A representative of Trump said: “We have had a beautiful partnership with the PGA of America and are incredibly disappointed with their decision.

“This is a breach of a binding contract and they have no right to terminate the agreement.

“As an organisation we have invested many, many millions of dollars in the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster.

“We will continue to promote the game of golf on every level and remain focused on operating the finest golf courses anywhere in the world.”