Trustfund Pensions has tasked employers on the need to comply with directives issued by the National Pension Commission to ensure that the interests of their employees operating with Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) are protected.

The pension administrator also charged the employers to ensure they regularly lipase with the Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) of their employees to enable them stay abreast with developments in the pension industry.

Speaking during an interactive meeting with Employers in Abuja, Trustfund Pensions compliance officer, Fakunlu Christopher, said the PFAs had noticed the level of uncredited contributions and had begun to see it as a challenge.

He said in an attempt to rectify the uncredited contributions, it was discovered that the problems emanate from the employers, and the meeting would enable them engage with the employers on how to resolve the issues.

He said the essence of the meeting was to engage with the employers to let them know their obligations under the Pensions Act so that they can comply.

He said, “They deduct contributions from their employees, remit it to us as PFAs of those employees. And when they send it, some of them don’t provide schedules of contributions. It is like when you go to a bank and you make payment at the desk to a teller and you don’t provide account number, the teller cannot do anything. It is the same for us in the pension industry. If you make contributions for an employee and you do not provide schedule as to who and who should be credited, we will not be able to credit it.

“We have seen when seen instances where employers will give you schedule for one million naira and the money paid into the bank is five hundred thousand naira, so you are unable to match the schedule with the contributions that has been made. So we bring them here to highlight this issues to them and also make recommendations to them on how to correct this anomalies so that when we receive the money, we are able to process and credit and continue to create value for the owners of the fund.”