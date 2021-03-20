ADVERTISEMENT

By Stellamaries Amuwa |

Farin Ruwa Waterfalls originates from an amazing height of over 150 metres; making it the highest fall in Nigeria. Its water volume can reach about 50 cubic metres. The whitish appearance of the water spray gave it the name ‘Farin Ruwa’ meaning ‘White Water’ in Hausa. This magical fall is about 30 kilometres from Wamba and 120 kilometres from Lafia the capital of Nasarawa State. The falls, as a result of its white colour, appears in the distance to the inhabitants of the Farin Ruwa area like white smoke on the mountains. This white nature of the falls earned it the name Farin Ruwa from the inhabitants.

The falls was discovered in the 1950s by the then British colonial masters. They promptly built catering Rest House in MASSANGE village close to the falls in order to exploit it commercially. To protect its rich heritage, the colonial administration gazetted it and named it MAYES Forest Reserve. However, despite this early development, Farin Ruwa was consigned to the background until the creation of Nasarawa State in 1996. The waterfall is about 120 kilometres from Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, and 30 kilometres from Wamba town.

The mountainous nature of the region surrounding the Farin Ruwa falls induces heavy rainfall from clouds passing over the region during the rainy season from March to November. As a result, there is an increase in the volume of water of the falls crashing from the mountains during the rainy season. The mountains around the falls are the edge of the Jos Plateau.

There is a drop in the volume of water of the falls during the dry season, from December to March. But it is for a short while, as the falls recovers its water volume again during the rainy season.

This exciting Falls surrounded by lush-green woods, like other tourist centres in Nigeria is suffering from neglect. Not much has been done to open or to showcase the waterfall to the world.

This factor has resulted in the low level of tourism activities around the waterfall. But there’s good news, there are plans to develop the full potential of the falls.