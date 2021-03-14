With EMAMEH GABRIEL |

Six years after the full implementation of the Treasury Single Account (TSA), questions have been raised on whether the purpose of the policy is already being defeated or is deliberately being distorted by revenue generating agencies of the federal government.

TSA was introduced in 2015 to block leakages in government revenues and improve revenue generation into the federation account.

Eye brows were raised Wednesday at the Senate when the Committee on Finance triggered an alarm that revenue generating agencies had not reconciled monies collected with their expenditure and actual approval since the inception of TSA.

Consequently, it prompted moves by the upper legislative chamber to launch what it described as a full blown investigation into the account to ascertain activities of revenue generating agencies, monies generated, remitted and expended.

The chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Solomon Adeola (APC, Lagos West), made the disclosure while briefing newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja.

Adeola said the senate was interested in establishing what accrued to the TSA through the revenue generating agencies, how the monies were spent, approvals obtained and the balance in the account.

While he said the move was meant to address budget deficits and reduce local and foreign borrowings, he noted that President Buhari was obviously unhappy with revenue generating agencies in the country.

How NNPC Spent N4.07trn

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, came under fire on Tuesday during an interface with Senate Committee on Public Accounts when the senate was told that the corporation spent N4.07 trillion on securing oil pipelines and repairs, maintenance and petroleum subsidy.

This followed a query issued by the committee to Kyari to give a detailed report of expenditures between 2015 and 2016.

Curious to know more, the committee members were left bewildered when the management of NNPC further disclosed that the federal government was still indebted to it to the tune of N239 billion.

Chief finance officer of the NNPC, Umar Ajiya, made the disclosure on Tuesday when he appeared before the committee on Public Accounts and the office of the Auditor General of the Federation.

Mr. Umar who was earlier asked by the auditor general to account for domestic lifting of crude oil to Warri and Kaduna refineries and also explain why over N4 trillion was not remitted to the federation account, said the refineries had not produced in the last two years.

“What happened in the past is that NNPC, based on appropriation, and also appropriation for pipelines and security costs and maintenance, had been deducting these sums before remitting balances to the federation account. It became a turbulent issue to the extent the governors also got involved and they commissioned a forensic audit by the PPMC.

“The forensic audit has been done, the auditor general has a copy of the audit. At the end of the day that audit established that NNPC was owing about N797bn but on the other hand, the federation is also owing the NNPC, the net effect is that the NNPC is being owed N239bn, so there is nothing like N4 trillion withheld by NNPC,” Umar said.