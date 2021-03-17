ADVERTISEMENT

By EMAMEH GABRIEL |

Senate Committee on Finance yesterday issued a stern warning to revenue generating agencies of the federal government over what it has suspected to be an attempt by some agencies to undermine an ongoing probe on treasury single account (TSA) of the federal government.

This followed failure by some revenue agencies to appear before the committee to account for the revenue generated and expenditures carried out from the 2015-2019 fiscal years and the inability of others to provide detailed accounts for the same purposes.

The committee which is currently investigating activities of revenue generating agencies, monies generated, remitted and expended since the implementation of TSA in 2015, has also extended invitation to the some intelligence agencies in the country to monitor the probe.

The Central Bank of Nigeria, office of the accountant general as well as Fiscal Responsibility Commission have also been issued special invitation to appear before the committee where they will come head to head with revenue generating agencies for general audit of the treasury single account since 2015.

Chairman of the committee, Senator Solomon Adeola (APC, Lagos West), made the disclosure when the executive chairman of Fiscal Responsibility Commission, Mr. Victor Muruako raised an objection against the executive secretary, Nigerian Shippers Council, Mr Hassan Bello failed to provide documents requested to ascertain that the agency has been working in compliance and in accordance with the Fiscal Responsibility Act which provides that 80% of its operational surpluses should be remitted to the federation account or against the provision.