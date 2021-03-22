ADVERTISEMENT

BY PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA, Abuja

Ahead of this year’s World Tuberculosis Day, health experts in Nigeria have called for increased case finding and treatment of tuberculosis especially in communities.

World Tuberculosis Day is commemorated every March 24 to raise public awareness about the devastating health, social and economic consequences of tuberculosis, and to step up efforts to end the global tuberculosis epidemic.

Speaking during the Pre-World TB Day virtual press briefing, the national coordinator, National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control Programme (NTBLCP), Chukwuma Anyaike, said increased case finding and treatment of new TB cases is imperative for the country to meet it’s target.

“Detection of new cases and placing them on care should be our major focus points,” said Anyaike.

He said there is a need for more innovative and aggressive approaches to fighting this lingering disease while identifying stigma and discrimination as a major challenge.

According to him, ending the stigma and discrimination attached to TB will help improve the reactions of those affected to treatment.

Also speaking, executive director, KNCV TB Foundation Nigeria, Bethrand Odume, identified low case finding in both adult and children as one of the major challenges of TB response in the country.

He, therefore, urged government, partners and the private sector on increased efforts especially with local funding and commitment to ending the disease.

The theme of this year’s World TB Day is ‘The Clock is Ticking’ and it conveys the sense that the world is running out of time to act on the commitments to end TB made by global leaders, according to the WHO.