Despite calls for increased funding for Tuberculosis (TB) control, Nigeria has recorded a 69 percent ($257.4 million) funding gap in 2020.

Of the $373 million needed for TB control in Nigeria in 2020, only 31 percent was available to all the implementers of TB control activities in the country and only seven per cent of the 31 per cent was provided by the Nigerian government while 24 per cent of the funds came from donors.

This was disclosed by the Stop TB partnership and the National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control Programme (NTBLCP) on Thursday, at the 2022 pre-World TB Day press conference, in Abuja.

The partners called on world leaders, including governments at the national and sub-national levels to step up and triple or quadruple the funding to save lives and end TB by 2030.

Speaking at the event, the chairman, ATM Comm. House of Representatives, Hon. Abubakar Dahiru, expressed the National Assembly’s commitment to pushing the government to reaffirm its commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of ending TB by 2030.

“We will leverage on our proximity to the executive to advocate for sustainable financing and structures for health as well as an urgent increase in resource allocation particularly towards ending TB in our great country Nigeria.

“We understand the urgency of meeting the UN HLM targets and the economic cost of not ending TB BY 2030. We as parliaments will not relent in pushing our colleagues and the government to be accountable and fulfill its obligations to the Nigerian people by way of funding and legislation that protects and promotes the rights of people affected by TB,” he said.

The lawmaker called for strengthened collaborations and concrete partnerships between policy makers and civil society organisations, technical partners, media as well as other development partners for the future.

