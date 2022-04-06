In August 2019, a 32 year old entrepreneur, Joyce Agerl started having symptoms of Tuberculosis (TB) except cough, at the early stage. It all started with her losing energy, always tired and having fever all the time.

“Each time I go to the hospital, the doctors would say, it is malaria and typhoid. So I treated malaria and typhoid, all through 2019. Towards the end of January 2020, ulcer treatment was added due to the pain I experienced from my chest to my back,” Agerl said.

Yet, with all these treatments, her situation got worst by the day. “I kept moving from one hospital to another, but still no solution. No doctor was able to diagnose that my condition could be TB. At this stage, I realized it is beyond fever, typhoid or even ulcer, because I had emaciated and I dare not expose myself to cold, or I would be sick. It was a very terrible experience, an experience I battled for two years, without knowing the cause,” she explained.

Agerl decided to go for scan and x-ray which showed that her lungs on the downside was already collapsing, but the shocking thing is that she was never positive to TB, nor to HIV or any other diseases.

“I finally met one Dr. Saliu who referred me to a Directly Observed Therapy (DOT) centre in Abuja, where i started medication called clinical recommendation. With this medication, I was responding to treatment,” she added.

Right now, Agerl’s health has significantly improved, in that she has gained more weight and she no longer has TB symptoms. However, she still feels pain in her lungs, simply because she battled with the illness silently for too long without treatment. “Though, my doctor told me I will no longer feel the pain in my lung, if I continue taking my medication, I would have been more happier, if I had been diagnosed on time, because I won’t have had pain in my lungs and I won’t have spent the over N1 million for treatment of malaria, typhoid, ulcer and the frequent test including cancer test,” she said.

Agerl however pleaded with doctors and consultants to always think of TB when someone presented with symptoms of TB. “Doctors should not always look for cough for two weeks as the only symptom for TB. They should look for other symptoms like night sweat, weight loss and loss of appetite. The advertisement on TB should not only hit the hammer on coughing alone, but on the other symptoms,” she advised.

Unlike Agerl, Amos Jatau, a 41 year old civil servant told LEADERSHIP, that he was fortunate in that he had cough, which is one of the symptoms of TB and was quickly diagnosed of TB.

Jatau said, “I was diagnosed about 15 months ago, precisely January 2021. I was referred to the Wuse TB treatment centre, and commenced treatment immediately. I must appreciate the intervention of the FCT public health and the Wuse TB treatment centre. They encouraged and kept visiting me during the period. The drugs are quit hash and irritating but life giving too. Though, I am still on drugs, I am better now, with no symptoms.”

In Nigeria, one major challenge in the fight against TB is case finding, as revealed by TBFACTS.ORG report. The report stated that, “In 2017 only 104,904 TB cases were detected out of an estimated 407,000 of all TB cases expected to be detected in 2017.

This indicates a treatment coverage of just 25.8 per cent, leaving a gap of 302,096 people with TB, who were either undetected or detected but the cases were not notified especially in “non DOTS sites”, the report stated.

The country has however progressed to having 6,753 DOTS centres compared to 3,931 in 2010, the report revealed, adding that, the total number of microscopy centres has increased from 1,148 in 2010 to 2,650 in 2017 and the total number of Genexpert machines installed in the country has increased from 32 in 2012 to 390 in 2017.

Like the cases of Agerl and Jatau, TB is curable when diagnosed early and with prompt treatment, says The National coordinator, National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control Programme (NTBLCP) Dr. Adebola Lawanson, adding that, “Anyone who is experiencing symptoms like cough, fever, night sweat and weight lose should visit the nearest public health facilities. We have the latest technology that can detect it.”

Lawanson said the federal government, in partnership with international donors and private sector have provided drugs, investigation and treatment that are totally free of charge, adding that Nigerians should not be scared to go for testing because TB is curable.

Speaking on preventive measures, she said, “Nigerians who have relatives that are TB patients need to go for investigation, they have to be tested, because TB is highly infectious.