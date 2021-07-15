The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has said that the first batch of six A-29 Super Tucano aircraft have departed the United States of America on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 enroute Nigeria.

The director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, said the six aircraft will be leapfrogged through five countries including Canada, Greenland, Iceland, Spain and Algeria before arriving their final destination in Nigeria towards the end of July, 2021.

He said an official induction ceremony of the aircraft into the inventory of the Nigerian Air Force was already being planned at a later date in August, 2021 and it will be announced in due course.

Gabkwet said the Office of the Director of Public Relations and Information as usual remains open to any inquiry regarding the arrival and induction of the aircraft.

LEADERSHIP reports that the federal government in 2018, paid $462million for 12 Tucanos and other weapons in order to effectively prosecute the war against insurgency.

The payment covers Forward Looking Infrared (FLIR) systems for six of the aircraft.

The fighter jets are said to have Paveway II guided bombs, laser-guided rockets, 12.7 mm ammunition, unguided bombs and infrared sensors.

The contract also provided for ground training equipment, mission planning systems, mission debrief systems, spares, ground support equipment and support services.

The Nigerian Air Pilots and crew have been in the USA for training on the expected aircraft.