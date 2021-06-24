New fewer than twenty eight (28) exceptional pupils will be rewarded with a 100% tuition fee that covers their entire secondary school year at any of the Nigerian Tulip International Colleges (NTIC) branches in Nigeria.

NTIC, in conjunction with the National Mathematics Centre organised the 18th edition of the Annual National Mathematics Competition for Mathematics (ANMC) enthusiasts in Primary 5 and 6 across the federation.

ANMC is a yearly competition that started in 2003 with the focus of encouraging and motivating the interest of students in the study of Mathematics which is the father of all Sciences.

The managing director of NTIC, Mr Fevzullah Bilgin during an interview declared that “The essence of ANMC has been to promote effective teaching and learning of Mathematics at the Primary school level and to create the flair for Mathematics in the pupils.”

“This 18th edition of ANMC is peculiar, as we have to reduce the number of participants to three Pupils per school as against the limitless number of registrations before. This was done following Covid-19 precaution and guidelines. This edition of ANMC had about 10,000 pupils as participants in various states across Nigeria.”

ANMC is the largest nationwide provider of scholarship opportunities to pupils in primary 5 and 6 with great talents in Mathematics.

Attractive cash prizes and a full-tuition scholarship await the top three position winners. The mathematics teacher of the exceptional pupils’ will also be awarded cash prizes as well. While the prizes for the school includes a desktop computer, a Photocopy machine and a Laser printer.

“Right from 2003, over 210,800 Pupils have participated in the competition spread across the 36 states in the country and we have offered 180 pupils 100% scholarship which includes the tuition and hostel fee for six years,” said Mr. Bayram, the ANMC Coordinator in his address. He emphasised that, “all the students that came into NTIC through ANMC have been harnessed and are doing remarkably well in their academic endeavours.”

The high-profile ones amongst them are; Henry Aniobi a 2007 winner. Henry is a 3 times Pan African Mathematical Olympiad Winner with 2 Gold and 1 Silver medal (Côte d’Ivoire, Tunisia and Nigeria). He has also received Bronze medals four times at the International Mathematics Olympiad (Holland, Argentina, Columbia, South Africa).

Established in 1998, Nigerian Tulip International Colleges (NTIC) is located in six states in Nigeria: Ogun, Kaduna, Yobe, Lagos, Kano and Abuja; having 16 branches in all which includes both Primary and Secondary school education.