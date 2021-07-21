Nigerian Tulip International Colleges (NTIC) has announced another N180million full scholarship for students seeking entry into Senior Secondary School (SSS) 1.

NTIC, which is one of the leading international secondary schools in the country, said the scholarship covers tuition and boarding fees up to university.

A statement issued by NTIC’s management yesterday, said the scholarship is open to students who are currently in Junior Secondary School 3 in any school across the country and are eager to proceed to SSS1.

It also added that the students must have also participated in the scholarship examinations organised by NTIC.

“The Nigerian Tulip International Colleges commences 100% Full scholarship for students seeking entry into SS1 all over Nigeria. This scholarship, termed NESS (NTIC Examination for Senior Secondary School Scholarship), is a full scholarship covering tuition and boarding fees. The scholarship scheme is for Senior Secondary students and aimed at contributing to the educational development of our society and country.

It is also meant to strengthen the accomplishment of gifted students and ensure the realization of the corporate social responsibility of NTIC,” the statement said.

It said the selection of students for the awarding of the scholarship would be based on the scholarship examination results.

It said the Nigerian Tulip International Colleges would conduct the exam, and the examination dates are as follows, “Date – First-round will be on July 24th, 2021. Second round: Day of arrival is 23th of August. The day of departure is August 27th,” the statement added.