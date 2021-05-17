Former governor of Jigawa State, Saminu Turaki; chairman of Daar Communications Limited, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, and some other prominent Nigerians have endorsed the call by Southern governors for restructuring and national dialogue.

Turaki and Dokpesi who spoke in their capacity as chairman and deputy chairman of Justice and Equity for Peace and Unity Initiative (JEPUIN), called on Northern governors to support their Southern counterparts to pave the way forward for the country.

JEPUIN, the premier pan-Nigerian organisation focused on building a united Nigeria on the foundation of justice, equity and fairness, noted that the recommendations of the Southern governors during their meeting would go a long way to douse tension in the country if implemented.

In state signed by Turaki as chairman; Dokpesi as deputy chairman and Tony Uranta as executive secretary, JEPUIN applauded the Southern governors for their call to restructure the country, noting that it will pave way for the evolution of state police, review of revenue allocation formula, and creation of other laws and institutions which would legitimately advance the country’s commitment to and practice of true federalism.

They stated: “JEPUIN strongly implores the Northern Governors meet urgently to endorse their Southern Compatriots to quickly manifest the way forward for a better, stable Nigeria based on Rule of Law.

“JEPUIN affirms that the positive recommendations, resulting from the Southern Governors meeting as contained in the communiqué, will go a long way to douse the tension in the country if implemented. It urges ALL Nigerian Governors to stand as one, and urgently take practical steps to bring about their stated positions for the good of Nigeria and its citizenry.

“JEPUIN posits that the call for yet another National Conference is not necessary, since the robust Report consensually endorsed by ALL delegates to the 2014 National Conference is a very logical and germane template for the study and updating of Nigeria’s Modus Vivendi.

“This will be seen by citizens as a genuine move to work out how Nigeria’s ethnic nationalities can live peacefully with each other, without incurring the unnecessary cost-burden on our evidently less sound economy, compared to the 2014 economy.

“JEPUIN agrees with the recommendation of the southern governors that in deference to the sensitivities of the various peoples of the country, there is urgent need to review appointments into federal government agencies (including security agencies) to reflect federal character.”

Noting that Nigeria’s overall population is heterogeneous, the group noted that the principle of federal character would go a long way to assuage the disenchantment of different nationalities of the nation with the current status quo.