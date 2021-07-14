Turkish Government has rolled out a series of activities to commemorate the 5th anniversary of the July 15, 2016 coup against the Turkish state largely blamed on the exiled Fetula Gulen and his movement, which the Turkish government has described as Fetullah Gulen Terrorist Organisation (FETO).

Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria Hidayet Bayraktar, in his remarks on Tuesday in Abuja, during the opening ceremony, in the presence of Nigeria’s Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Musa Bello and members of the Diplomatic Corps, said the perpetrators of the hideous undertaking actually consisted of the disciples of Fetullah Gulen, the self-styled “Imam of the Universe” and aimed to take control of the Turkish State to reinstitute his regime according to his perverted religious ethos.

He also warned Nigeria and other countries where Gulen may have opened institutions and businesses to be wary of Gulen Movement, describing FETO “as a mafia-like cultish terror group, with clandestine political aims. It is a threat not only to Turkey but also to all countries they still run their operations. Their actions in Turkey should be considered as a wake-up call for other countries.”

Gulen and his group have established some educational institutions and other businesses in Nigeria and in about 41 other countries.