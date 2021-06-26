Formula 1 have announced that the Turkish Grand Prix will return to the calendar this season, with the race at Istanbul Park set to take place in early October, on the weekend originally scheduled to host the Singapore Grand Prix.

Following the news that the Marina Bay race cannot go ahead as planned on October 3rd, F1 will instead be racing around Intercity Istanbul Park – the circuit where Lewis Hamilton clinched his seventh World Championship title last year.

Earlier this season the Turkish Grand Prix was removed from the calendar due to international travel restrictions but at the time the promoter had requested the potential to re-join the calendar later in the season if possible.

A statement from F1 said: “After discussions with other promoters we are confident that we will be able to travel to the following race under our strict safety protocols.

“The Formula 1 community will continue to travel this season with stringent safety measures that has allowed us to travel safely this season.”