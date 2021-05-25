The country’s most popular tricycle, TVS King, has once again been recognised for its leadership position, picking up the coveted ‘Tricycle Brand of the Year’ award at the 8th Annual Nigeria Transport Awards, organised by Transport Day.

The brand of tricycles, or ‘kekes’ as they are more popularly known are manufactured by TVS Motor Company in India, and assembled, distributed and serviced by Wandel International, part of the Simba Group of Companies, in Nigeria.

This award is in addition to multiple awards TVS tricycles and TVS Motor Company have won worldwide, which includes being the only tricycle manufacturer to have received the Deming Prize, the highest award for total quality management in the world.

Receiving the award in Lagos, the Automotive Business Head at Simba, Mr Mahendra Pratap said, “We are extremely honoured and humbled by this award recognising us as the ‘Tricycle of the Year’. This award has been possible thanks to the trust our valued customers have in our product as well as the efforts of all our employees and our esteemed channel partners. This award inspires us to keep providing Nigeria with the ideal solutions for last-mile transport”.

TVS Tricycles are a ubiquitous part of Nigerian transport with a huge part of the population dependent on them for last mile transport, whilst the sector is also one of the largest employers in the country.

Karthik Govindarajan, Head of Marketing Simba Group added, “When customers choose to purchase a tricycle, they look above-all for reliability and dependability. That’s why for over ten years now, TVS King has been their number one choice. Certainly, when they buy their first, they are drawn to the quality and features – matters intrinsic to TVS Motors – but when they choose TVS again after years of reliable service, they make that choice because of their trust in the brand, and the huge emphasis Simba and TVS put into after-sales service and the availability of spare parts nationwide”.