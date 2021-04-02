In this report, EMMANUEL MGBEAHURIKE chronicles the stages and controversy trailing the legal tussle between Sir Francis Ibezim and Senator Ifeanyi Ararume over the authentic candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo North Senatorial Bye-election conducted on December 5, 2020.

The seat of the Imo State Senatorial District (Okigwe zone) became vacant in December 2019 following the death of Senator Ben Uwajumogu who represented the people in the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly (NASS).

After his demise, political parties in the state commenced overt and covert campaigns on how to fill the vacant position. Expectedly, the two major political parties – the APC currently the ruling party in the state and the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) – dominated the scene with intense lobbying of the power brokers in Imo.

While the PDP conducted a hitch-free primary election which produced Emma Okewulonu as its candidate, the APC was enmeshed in intra-party dispute and produced two candidates – Senator Araraume and Ibezim.

While Araraume hails from Isiebu, Isiala Mbano, Ibezim is from Ehime and is alleged to be enjoying the support of both Governor Hope Uzodimma and the minister of state for education, Mr. Emeka Nwajuba.

Araraume who represented the zone between 1999 and 2007 in the Senate on the other hand is purportedly backed by Imo West Senator Rochas Okorocha.

Although the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) which conducted the bye-election in December 2020 declared the APC winner of the contest, it failed to announce the authentic candidate of the party.

The ding dung and cacophony generated by the fierce competition for power have polarised the APC with supporters of both sides fighting to a finish in order to smile home with victory.

Senator Araraume, who is a multi-billionaire businessman, wields tremendous influence within and outside the state with retinue of political disciples. He has formidable local and international connections and seen as a go-getter.

Added to this, is the fact that Senator Okorocha who is currently at daggers drawn with Governor Uzodimma has allegedly deployed his resources to get victory for Araraume.

Visitingall the nooks and crannies of the six local government areas in the zone, Senator Araraume has maintained contacts with traditional rulers, religious leaders across the divide, opinion moulders, women and youth leaders in the politics of the rocky and undulating zone.

On his part, Ibezim is not resting on his oars as he has relied on his affinity with the Douglas House (Imo Government House) to strengthen his political tentacles.

Ibezim has secured a verdict from the Appeal Court which affirmed him as the winner of the December 2020 Senatorial bye-election.

But the Federal High Court, Abuja on Thursday, March 18, 2021 ordered INEC to issue Araraume certificate of return within 72 hours.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo in the judgment said Araraume remained the winner of the December 5, 2020 bye-election going by the earlier judgment of the court.

Basking in the euphoria of his victory, Araraume in a statement described the judgment as victory for the rule of law and democracy. He added that the victory was for the good people of the Imo North Senatorial District and Imo indigenes at large, even as he appreciated Okorocha and other APC leaders for standing on the path of truth.

“This is a victory for the rule of law and democracy. It is a victory for the good people of Okigwe zone and Imo people at large. It doesn’t matter whether you like Araraume or hate him, what we have continued to fight is impunity against established laws and order by those in position who think themselves powerful or above the law. We will continue to fight unlawful imposition or any attempt to put Okigwe zone under control by external forces,” he said.

Swiftly, Ibezim, who is fighting from all fronts, asked the court not to issue certificate of return to Araraume, a plea that was granted.

An Owerri High Court headed by Justice E.O. Agada restrained INEC or its agents from recognising or issuing certificate of return to Araraume as the winner of the bye-election.

Reacting to the ruling of Justice Taiwo, Ibezim through his campaign spokesman, Oseloka Zikora, said Nigeria’s judiciary has been “virtually thrown into palpable confusion following the upturning of a Supreme Court judgment on the Imo North Senatorial election by Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja.”

Zikora said “Ibezim believes that the judgement is a travesty of justice since the Supreme Court has already decided the issue of who the APC candidate for the Imo North Senatorial bye-election in his favour. He equally believes that it is a settled matter of law that judges do not adjudicate further any case already before an appellant court. Therefore on the issue of the high court disqualifying him being an ongoing case before the Supreme Court, Justice Taiwo ought to have exercised discretion and allowed the apex court to finally decide on the matter before arriving at a decision. Ibezim has therefore filed a notice of appeal and stay of execution at the Appeal Court on Taiwo’s judgement.”

Justice Taiwo’s order is seen as running contrary to an earlier judgement by the Supreme Court on February 5, 2021 affirming the judgement of the Court of Appeal which declared Ibezim as the authentic candidate of the APC for the Imo North Senatorial bye-election. A three-member panel of the Court of Appeal had set aside an earlier judgement of the Federal High Court, Owerri, which declared Ararume candidate and directed INEC to reinstate Ibezim as the APC candidate.

Zikora said while Ararume had secured a judgement from the Federal High Court, Owerri, directing INEC to replace Ibezim’s name with his as the APC candidate, 24 hours to the election, the Court of Appeal dismissed the ruling and ordered INEC to restore Ibezim as the validly nominated candidate of the APC. He said on the same day of the Appeal Court ruling, however, Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, in another suit brought by one Ebeleke Asomugha disqualified Ibezim from contesting. That judgement was upheld recently by the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja prompting Ibezim to appeal to the Supreme Court.