Ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged Nigerians who are skilled in social media/software applications to seize the opportunity of the suspension of Twitter operations in the country to develop homegrown applications that can rival existing social media platforms and meet the needs of Nigerians.

The party made the remark in a statement signed by its national secretary, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Senator John Akpanudoedehe. He said Russia has VKontakte (VK) while China has Weibo, among several homegrown social media platforms.

APC said it believes that the country has the potential and talent that can develop alternative and competitive applications to existing platforms in the world.

“Twitter’s suspension will undoubtedly serve as a positive trigger to unleash the creative potentials of Nigerians in the global digital space”, it said.

It described the development as a challenge to the nation’s vibrant youths with such talents.