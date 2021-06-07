The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has directed all broadcast stations in the country to suspend patronage of Twitter immediately.

A statement signed by the acting director-general of NBC, Prof Armstrong Idachaba, which was made available to LEADERSHIP on Monday, said in compliance with the above directive, they are to de-install Twitter handles and desist from using Twitter as a source (UGC) of information gathering for news and programmes presentation especially phone-in.

NBC, while reminding the broadcast stations of the consequences of not complying with its directives, noted that it will be unpatriotic for any broadcaster in Nigeria to continue to patronise the suspended microblogging platform as a source of its information.

The statement reads in part: “Consequent on the suspension of Twitter operations in Nigeria by the federal government over the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining the corporate existence of Nigeria, the National Broadcasting Commission directs all Broadcasting Stations in Nigeria to suspend the patronage of Twitter immediately.

“In compliance to the above directive, Broadcasting Stations are hereby advised to de-install Twitter handles and desist from using Twitter as a source (UGC) of information gathering for News and programmes presentation especially phone-in.”

The statement noted that Section 2(1)r of the NBC Act entrusts the commission with the responsibility to ensure strict adherence to the national laws, rules, and regulations.

Also, NBC said Section 3.11.2 of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code provides that a broadcaster shall ensure that law enforcement is upheld at all times in a matter depicting that law and order are socially superior to or more desirable than crime and anarchy.

The statement further said attention is also drawn to Section 5.6.3 of the Code which requires broadcasters to be mindful of materials that may cause disaffection, incite panic, or rift in the society in the use of a user generated content (UGC).

“Note that it will be unpatriotic for any broadcaster in Nigeria to continue to patronise the suspended Twitter as a source of its information therefore strict compliance is enjoined,” Idachaba added.