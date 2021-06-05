A former member of the National Assembly, Senator Dino Melaye, has berated the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) over the latter’s threat to prosecute violators of the Federal Government’s ban on Twitter in Nigeria.

Melaye said there is no law in place criminalising the use of Twitter in Nigeria presently and both Malami and the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who made the pronouncement of Twitter ban on behalf of the Federal Government on Friday are no law.

LEADERSHIP reports that AGF Malami on Saturday threatened to prosecute violators of the Federal Government’s Twitter ban after reports surfaced that some Nigerians were using alternative ways of accessing Twitter service in the country.

Melaye, who took to his verified social media handles on Saturday evening, admonished the Minister of Justice to go and read the nation’s constitution and be educated.

The former Senator wrote: “Malami cannot arrest even a fly because he is not the law. Lai Mohammed’s statement is not a Law either. Is there any law criminalizing the use of Twitter in Nigeria today? Capital NO. AGF Malami go and read the Constitution Section 36(12) and be educated. SDM.”