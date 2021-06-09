The immediate past US President, Donald Trump, has expressed support for the Federal Government’s suspension of Twitter operations in Nigeria.

Trump also called on more countries to do same against the microblogging and social networking service.

Recall that the Minister of Information, Alh. Lai Mohammed, had on Friday announced the “indefinite suspension” of Twitter in Nigeria via a statement issued by his spokesman, Segun Adeyemi.

Trump in statement said: “Congratulations to the country of Nigeria, who just banned Twitter because they banned their President.

“More countries should ban Twitter and Facebook for not allowing free and open speech — all voices should be heard.

“In the meantime, competitors will emerge and take hold. Who are they to dictate good and evil if they themselves are evil? Perhaps I should have done it while I was President,

“But Zuckerberg kept calling me and coming to the White House for dinner telling me how great I was. 2024?”

LEADERSHIP reports that Trump was permanently banned from Twitter after the Capitol insurrection in early January.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, he was indefinitely suspended from Facebook after the Capitol attack.

Last Friday, Facebook said his suspension would last for at least another two years.