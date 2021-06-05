The Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN), has described the banning of Twitter by the federal government as “overreaction” and regressive, saying it should be rescinded in favour of dialogue.

According to a statement made available to LEADERSHIP on Saturday in Abuja, signed by the president of the NPAN, Kabiru Yusuf, the association also said the suspension of Twitter operation by Nigeria was wrong and a futile effort.

NPAN said the action would not win the nation friends as the closure of public space limits public discourse and democratic advancement.

“It is a futile exercise in any case, as other platforms are more likely to suspect Nigeria’s intentions towards democratic tenets and act adversarially towards Nigeria,” Yusuf said.

The president of the association said Twitter is a global platform for public communication that has expanded the frontiers of free speech and press freedom.

He noted that it is also a platform for business that has brought relief to Nigeria’s youthful population who have prospered by its operation.

NPAN, however, noted that Twitter may have been hasty in sanctioning President Muhammadu Buhari having shown an uneven application of its rules against separatist Nnamdi Kanu, saying that the microblogging platform’s sincerity stands questioned and it should correct itself.

“However, The Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN), thinks that the suspension of Twitters operation by Nigerian is wrong and an overreaction.

“The NPAN believes Twitter as a business is not infallible and can be influenced through high-level engagement, to be a more responsive, liberal platform of public good and not a cynical champion of suspicious causes.

“There should be a compromise: Nigeria needs friends and not enemies at this critical juncture of her existence. She should not play into the hands of the enemies who are relentless in seeking to destroy and ostracise her,” he stated.