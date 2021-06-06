Non-governmental organisation under ageis of TechHer has condemned the decision of the Federal Government to suspend the activities of twitter in Nigeria, describe it as an affront to the fundermental human rights of Nigerians.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the suspension move came two days after Twitter had temporarily suspended the account of President Muhammadu Buhari for violating the social media company’s “abusive” behaviour policy. Buhari’s account was put on hold for 12 hours after he threatened punishment for regional secessionists blamed for attacks on government buildings.

In a vague statement on Twitter, which did not clarify when the move would come into force, the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture said the social media platform was being used for activities “capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence.

In a statement signed by its communication Officer ,Ofim Kelechi, yesterday in Abuja,said We are deeply concerned that this draconian act rolls back democratic gains made over the years.

“Banning Twitter or any other social media directly attacks the voices of Nigerians and limits their contribution to the growth of democracy and development.

“We equally condemn the directive by the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, calling for the arrest of citizens who have defied this illegal Federal Government ban. No one should be prosecuted for exercising a constitutional right to freedom of expression.

“Digital spaces like Twitter have strengthened and amplified the voices of women and girls, circumventing existing barriers and negative gender norms. It has provided unprecedented opportunities to access information, participate in the public sphere and improve livelihoods.

“While the rest of the world takes advantage of what technology offers for growth and jobs for the unemployed, Nigeria should not be seen to be moving in the opposite direction, shrinking civic space”he said .

According to him,this ban is anti-democratic, unconstitutional, and we call for its immediate reversal. We also call on Nigerians to stand firm in the face of oppression as we remain committed to building our dear nation.