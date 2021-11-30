Chief executive officer of microblogging platform Twitter, Jack Dorsey, has resigned.

He announced his resignation in a statement yesterday.

The development came after 16 years of co-founding the microblogging platform.

Dorsey said, “After almost 16 years of having a role at our company, from co-founder to CEO to chair to executive chair to interim-CEO to CEO.

“I decided it’s finally time for me to leave. Why? There is a lot of talk about the importance of a company being “founder-led.

“Ultimately I believe that’s severely limiting and a single point of failure,” Dorsey said.

He said he has worked hard to ensure that the company breaks away from its founding and founders.

“I resigned from Twitter,” he wrote.