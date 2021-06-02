The Federal Government has reacted to social media giant, Twitter, deleting President Muhammadu Buhari’s tweet on the secession agitations by some persons in the South-East.

Buhari had in a series of tweets on Tuesday, said “Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War. Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand.”

Following several complaints, Twitter deleted the tweet, stating: “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules.”

Reacting, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, accused Twitter of double standard.

He said the social media giant has conveniently ignored inciting tweets by Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and his cohorts, displaying the same biases it did during the ENDSARS protest where government and private properties were looted and set on fire.

The minister said Twitter’s role is suspect and Nigeria will not be fooled.