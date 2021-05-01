ADVERTISEMENT

BY KALU EZIYI, Umuahia

Two persons have appeared before a Magistrates’ Court in Umuahia, the Abia State capital over the murder of one police inspector, John Emmanuel, in September last year.

They were alleged to have along with others now at large hit the inspector on his head with an iron rod, robbed him of his AK-47 service rifle and ammunition, and inflicted several machete cuts on his body.

LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered that the offence which was committed at Ebeji Road, Urrata in Aba North Magisterial District is punishable under Section 319 of the Criminal Code Cap 80 Vol 3 Laws of the state 2005.

The magistrate, Mrs. Jane Mba, said the prosecution had complied with the remand proceedings, and ordered them to be taken to the Umuahia Correctional Service Centre pending the completion of investigations.