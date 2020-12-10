Two Inmates of Kirikiri Medium Security Correctional Centre at Apapa, Lagos; have been allegedly arrested for taking and selling pictures of inmate, Prophet and Shepherd-in-Charge of Celestial Church of Christ, Global Genesis Parish, Israel Oladele Ogundipe.

The Two Inmates , who are currently being interrogated, explained that the pictures were taken for an unnamed persons outside the facility.

The inmates were sent by one dismissed officer.He allegedly gave the inmates #3, 000 each for the job.

Initially, Olubukola Jesse has stated in a viral video circulated on social media that she has her informants in the Correctional Centre.

Jesse added that she will not relent until she killed the popular pastor and his mother.

“If Genesis (Pastor Ogundipe) and his mother are not buried,I will not stop,” she said.

According to a reliable source, a group of Celestial Pastors, under the auspices of “Genesis Gate” have allegedly bent on ruining Pastor Ogundipe and his parish.

Meanwhile, the Parishers of Global’s Celestial Church of Christ have called on the Lagos State Command of the Nigerian Correctional Services, Samuel Iyakoreagh to provide adequate protection to the popular Pastor at the Centre.

In addition, the Parishers later called on Controller General of Corrections, Ja’afaru Ahmad to make sure the live of Prophet Ogundipe is saved in the facility.

They also urged the Correctional Service boss to investigate the criminal act allegedly perpetuated by the said inmates (and the dismissed officer) and prosecute them accordingly.

An Officer, who did not want his name mentioned in the news, said. ” It is a big conspiracy against the pastor.”

Recall that Popular Nollywood actress,Funmi Lawal and others are still in court on Four-count-charge for conspiring against Pastor to injury his reputation, exposed him to hatred and accused him of rape.