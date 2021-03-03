Two Unemployed Men, Who Allegedly Obtained N51 Million From A Woman Under False Pretences, Were On Wednesday Docked Before An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The Defendants: Rasheed Agboola, 30, And Ibrahim Adewale, 27, Live On Owoyemi Street In Ajegunle Area Of Lagos.

The Duo Are Being Tried For Conspiracy, Stealing And Obtaining Money On False Pretences.

The Defendants, However, Pleaded Not Guilty To The Charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs O. I. Adelaja Granted The Defendants Bail In The Sum Of N5 Million Each With Two Sureties In Like Sum.

Adelaja Adjourned The Case Until March 9 For Mention.

Earlier, The Prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem, Told The Court That The Defendants Committed The Offences On July 17, 2020.

Akeem Alleged That The Defendants Obtained N51million From One Miss Joy Okoro On The Pretence That They Would Cleanse Her Traditionally For Prosperity.

Akeem Also Alleged That The Money Was Obtained From The Complainant On Installment.

He Said The Offences Contravened Sections 287, 314 And 411 Of The Criminal Law Of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)