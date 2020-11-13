ADVERTISEMENT

By INNEH BARTH, Asaba

Luck ran out of two suspected armed robbers in the early hours of Thursday as they were burnt to death by angry mob in Effurun, Uvwie LGA, Delta State.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the suspected armed robbers were believed to be among a 3-man gang operating in commercial tricycles (keke), known as ‘Awala boys’ terrorizing Uvwie and Warri environs.

One of the suspects was said to have luckily escaped the jungle justice of the angry mob while two were not so lucky.

It was further gathered that the suspected hoodlums had unleashed terror on law-abiding individuals including a lady who operates a POS in Effurun area.

“They were also said to had severally stabbed another young lady after dispossessing her of valuables to the annoyance of the angry mob who gave them a hot chase with the cooperation of other keke riders.

“The hoodlums ran out of luck when they could not scale through the traffic hold up at Refinery Junction, by Effurun-Sapele road caused by the traffic lights.” A source revealed.

It was however, alleged that an AK 47 with other ammunitions were found in their possession when they were caught at about 10: 00 am.

The angry mob wasted no time in sending ‘Awala boys’ to the great beyond in flaming tyres.

In a related development, tragedy has struck in Garage area of Warri metropolis as goods and properties worth millions of naira were destroyed by a thunder following a heavy down pour.

Though no life was lost, but the service systems of a popular commercial bank and a filing station as well as scores of electric poles and electronic appliances were completely destroyed by the thunder.

The said commercial bank and a filling stations were closed for business just as some residents and owners of business outfits were seen lamenting the effects of the thunder strike on their goods and properties.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Delta State command, DSP Onoveakpoyeye confirmed the incidents to newsmen saying the police is already investigating the incidents.