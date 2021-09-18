Celebrities graced the launch of the new Infinix ZERO X Pro at an exclusive event in Radisson Blu Ikeja. The launch event themed #SeeBeyond show attracted TY Bello, Alex Ekubo and Osas Ighodaro and tech, photography and lifestyle experts like George Okoro, Tobi Ayeni (Miss Techy).

Speaking at the launch, Infinix representative, Kevin Olumese, said, “The Zero X series is an amazing addition to the Infinix Family, we are proud of its photography and gaming capabilities. We know every user who purchases the device will be equally amazed.”

Attendees of the event also had the opportunity to gain expert advice from photography experts TY Bello and George Okoro, on how to get into a creative mindset and learn how the ZERO X Pro smartphone enables users to capture impeccable images of nature and lifestyle. The innovative device, which is part of the new ZERO X Series, bridges the gap between smartphone cameras and professional imaging.

“It is quite exciting to see a phone that can capture the moon. You can see beyond and gaze at the stars just like you would with a telescope. I’m intrigued to see what infinix is going to do next,” TY Bello said.